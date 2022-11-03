Charges filed in case of Richmond teen found dead in trash can

A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Armstrong High School senior Tamel Durant, 17, who police found dead in a trash can last month.

Richmond police said in a statement Thursday that the 17-year-old from Richmond was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Oct. 19 near the 2200 block of North 23rd Street. Durant was found unresponsive in a residential trash can, said police.

Durant had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” said Rick Edwards, Richmond acting chief of police, in a statement. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

Richmond detectives, with help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested the suspect Tuesday, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.