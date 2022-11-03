 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charges filed in case of Richmond teen found dead in trash can

  • 0

Music Festival returns to Virginia Beach; Partnership for Petersburg nets millions, Commanders consider potential sale

A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Armstrong High School senior Tamel Durant, 17, who police found dead in a trash can last month.

Richmond police said in a statement Thursday that the 17-year-old from Richmond was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Oct. 19 near the 2200 block of North 23rd Street. Durant was found unresponsive in a residential trash can, said police.

Durant had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” said Rick Edwards, Richmond acting chief of police, in a statement. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

People are also reading…

Richmond detectives, with help  from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested the suspect Tuesday, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuador cracks down on gang violence after police killings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News