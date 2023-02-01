 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charges filed in fatal Prince George pedestrian crash

  • 0

A quick passing sprinkle or flurry Thursday morning, otherwise, cloudy and chilly

Prince George police have arrested a man they said fatally struck a pedestrian in a crash on Jan. 10.

Eric Alonzo Grant, 61, of Petersburg, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor driving on a revoked license. Additional charges are possible, police said. 

The victim, Tiff Pescatello, 59, of Richmond, was walking northbound in the 21000 block of South Crater Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. 

A passing motorist discovered Pescatello on the shoulder of the roadway. He was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Eric Alonzo Grant

Grant
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Previously unseen Princess Diana letters reveal 'desperate and ugly' divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News