Charges filed in fatal Prince George pedestrian crash

Prince George police have arrested a man they said fatally struck a pedestrian in a crash on Jan. 10.
Eric Alonzo Grant, 61, of Petersburg, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor driving on a revoked license. Additional charges are possible, police said.
The victim, Tiff Pescatello, 59, of Richmond, was walking northbound in the 21000 block of South Crater Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
A passing motorist discovered Pescatello on the shoulder of the roadway. He was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
