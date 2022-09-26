Charges filed in fatal Richmond apartment complex shooting

Police on Monday released the name of a person killed Saturday in a Richmond apartment complex.
NeNe Kline, 30, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of Elgin Terrace, police said.
Officers were called at 2:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found Kline with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The incident is being described by police as domestic-related.
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield County was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree murder.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.