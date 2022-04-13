Charges filed in fatal Southside Plaza shooting

Charges have been filed against a Richmond resident who police say was the gunman in a fatal Southside Plaza shooting.
Marquise Whitaker, 20, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting within an occupied building.
Police were called the 4700 block of Southside Plaza at about 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 26, authorities said.
Vidal Smith, 25, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915.
