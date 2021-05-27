Charges reduced against 23-year-old social worker arrested during last summer's protests

Michaela Hatton sighed in relief Thursday as she left the third floor of the John Marshall Courts Building — "for the last time," she noted.

For the 23-year-old, that relief comes after nearly a year of facing a minimum of six months in prison for two felonies, assaulting a law enforcement officer and inciting a riot during a protest outside city police headquarters in June.

On Thursday, those charges, which she had originally pleaded no contest to in October, were reduced to misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly, after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caitlin Robb Kelly said she was "satisfied that the defendant met the requirements" of a plea deal. Kelly declined to say anything further on the record.

"As a social worker, it's a badge of honor that she can say she was out there fighting for people," her attorney Sara M. Gaborik said adding that the plea deal "allowed us to be creative and find a way to resolve this without a six month mandatory minimum hanging over her head."