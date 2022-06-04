Chester high school graduation party shooting kills man, injures 5

A barrage of gunfire Friday night at a graduation party in a Chester neighborhood left six people shot, one fatally, Chesterfield County police said.

More than 50 shots were fired during the shootings in the area of Stepney and Weybridge roads around 10:21 p.m.

Taborri J. Carter, 20, of the 21100 block of Baileys Grove Drive in South Chesterfield, was given emergency aid by officers but died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

The five other shooting victims, all males, suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Two females suffered non-firearm-related injuries when struck by a vehicle as they fled the scene, Chesterfield Police Major Brad Badgerow said.

He said police have identified four different calibers of shell casings at the scene.

“Whether that means it was four people shooting, I can’t tell you that. But it looks like there were at least four different weapons that were firing.”

The party attracted revelers from Richmond and the Tri-Cities area. The gunfire-injured victims, ages 16-21, were from Chesterfield, Hopewell, Dinwiddie County and Prince George County. They left the scene and went to area hospitals or other locations before police arrived, Badgerow said.

Badgerow said his understanding was that the party was for a student at Thomas Dale High School, which is a couple of miles from the house. The department had received at least three complaints about loud music at the party, he said, but officers were busy responding to other calls, including a suicidal teenager, a motor vehicle accident, auto theft, a disturbance at a group home and a reported abduction. “But then, obviously, when the ‘shots fired’ came in is when we left the other stuff pretty quickly and showed up,” Badgerow said.

Police found out afterward that prior to the shootings, there were two separate “fights or disturbances” between females, he said. One was broken up, and then soon afterward, another fight started. “And then very shortly after that is when the shots fired call came in,” Badgerow said.

When asked if police could have done anything earlier in the night to prevent the party from getting out of control, he said: “I think if we had a crystal ball and we knew what was going on, then we might have been able to do something else. But under the circumstances, we need to go on the priority calls, and that’s what we did. And when this one became a priority, we were there.”

Chesterfield police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact the department at (804) 748-1251 or through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or the P3 Tips app.

“We know there are people out there who know what happened,” said Badgerow, adding that 50 to 100 people were at the party, many underage. “Parents, if you know that your kids were out last night and you’re not quite sure where they were or you’re a little suspicious about what might be going on, we’d like to ask for your help.

“Check with your kids. Engage with them. See what they were doing. And give us a call if you have any information that can help us with this.”

He also asked for people to send in any relevant cellphone video, security camera footage or Ring doorbell video.

Earlier, Badgerow had shown a screen grab of an Instagram invitation to the party, which had advertised a “jersey theme.” The invite billed the party as “NO DRAMA.”