Chester man, 71, identified as victim killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway

A Chester man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash that fatally injured him when the motorcycle he was riding struck a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

Killed was Argyl Stevens, 71, of the 15000 block of Sandwave Road, police said.

Police said Stevens was traveling south on Jefferson Davis Highway on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it struck a vehicle that was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road about 2:45 p.m.

Stevens was thrown the motorcycle and died at the scene.