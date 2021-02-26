Chester man charged with shooting woman multiple times while she was driving on I-95 in Chesterfield

A Chester man has been charged with shooting a woman he apparently didn't know Thursday night while she was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

State police said officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a location on I-95 at the 62 mile marker for a report of a person who was shot while driving.

Authorities determined that a silver Kia had run off the road to the right and struck a guardrail after shots were fired at the vehicle by a motorist in a gray Honda driving north near the 61 mile marker, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in a release.

Police discovered the driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old woman who wasn't identified, had been shot multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was inside the car at the time of the shooting, Davenport said.

State police, with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies, located and detained a suspect in the 9700 block of Krause Road in Chesterfield.

Darius Smith, 29, of Chester, was charged with malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

"At this state of the investigation, there is no indication that the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident," Davenport said.

Police did not say whether the shooting was a case of road rage. The incident remains under investigation.