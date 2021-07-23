Chester man whose murder conviction was set aside gets suspended term for felony marijuana charge

If the case had gone to trial, an expert with knowledge of street-level marijuana would have testified that "the circumstances of the defendant's possession of marijuana in this case would be inconsistent with personal use," Nesbitt told the court.

In setting aside the jury's verdict, Johnson wrote in his July 8 decision that the jury could reasonably find from the evidence presented at trial that Roots and his girlfriend, Samira Tarabay-Whitfield - who also is charged in the case - were in the vicinity of the shooting when it occurred, based on cellphone location records, and were moving together after the slaying.

But after that point, the judge said, "reasonable inference ends and speculation, supposition and suspicion begin. The defendant's occupancy of the car and his resulting proximity to the crime scene are insufficient by themselves to support a conviction of murder in the second degree." The evidence, the judge said, was insufficient to prove who fired the shots that killed Mitchell.

But prosecutors said in their motion that Johnson supplanted his view of the evidence for that of the jury's findings and "improperly found that the jury speculated in reaching its verdict" - and failed to consider the totality of the evidence.