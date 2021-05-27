Chesterfield authorities embark on rare prosecution of Hanover man in 25-year-old killing with no body

Jurors deliberated just under nine hours before reaching their verdict, finding John E. Gibbs III, then 40, of first-degree murder in the June 7, 2014, disappearance of Zulma L. Pabon, then 26, who was a nurse at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Jurors recommended Gibbs serve 50 years in prison, which a judge imposed in March 2018.

Veteran defense attorney Greg Sheldon, who represented Edwards in Namiranian’s disappearance and death, said one of the most challenging aspects of defending someone when no body has been recovered is "you have no idea what the cause of death is."

"I've [represented defendants] in around 40 homicides, and with the average case you know exactly what caused the death," he said. "You know if was a knife or strangling or a gunshot. But in cases like this, because you have no body, you have no idea. And so they are the most circumstantial of cases."

In the Edwards case, "it was just kind of in the back of my mind that, what if something else happened?," Sheldon said. "What if it was an accident? What if she's still alive and had taken off?"

"Every six or seven months there's an article I see in the paper about someone resurfacing who had been gone a number of years without a trace," he added. "So there's that lingering doubt."