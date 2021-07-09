Chesterfield Bar Association endorses candidates for vacant judgeships, emphasizing qualifications over race

The Chesterfield Bar Association this week endorsed two Black candidates for Chesterfield judgeships that are vacant or expected to be vacant soon, while rejecting a third Black candidate in a process that emphasized a nominee's character, temperament and experience as primary assets over their race alone.

The endorsements partly conflict with the wishes of a majority of Chesterfield's 10-member state legislative delegation, which seems united in a desire to select candidates that would diversify the bench. But disagreements among some of the legislators on how that should be accomplished and who should get the nod have stalled the process.

The delegation hopes to reach an agreement on candidates before the General Assembly meets in special session next month, and the Chesterfield Bar is hoping to help shape the delegation's decision. In considering judges for appointment, the Senate and House traditionally follow the wishes of the legislative delegation that represents the locality where the judge will sit.

The delegation has been pushing hard for more diversity on the bench. Chesterfield currently has only one Black judge out of 15 (with two vacancies) in the county's three courts. And only three are women.