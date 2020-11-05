Chesterfield businesswoman who ran against former Va. House speaker enters plea in alleged 'revenge porn' case

A Chesterfield businesswoman who was defeated in last year's state elections by then-Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has accepted a plea deal in which she acknowledges that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to find her guilty of disseminating nude photos of a woman to harass her.

Sheila Bynum-Coleman, 47, a Democrat who founded J.C. Bynum Construction LLC., pleaded not guilty Thursday in Henrico Circuit Court to a charge of disseminating photos of another with the intent to coerce, harass or intimidate someone in a state of undress. But she stipulated to the facts of the case as presented by special prosecutor Robert Cerullo.

Judge James S. Yoffy accepted her plea and found the evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt. But under terms of the plea agreement, the judge deferred a disposition in the case for one year, with the intent to dismiss the charge at that time if she successfully completes 200 hours of community service.

The offense is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail.