Chesterfield businesswoman who ran against former Va. House speaker enters plea in alleged 'revenge porn' case

A Chesterfield businesswoman who was defeated in last year's state elections by then-Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has accepted a plea deal in which she acknowledges that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to find her guilty of disseminating nude photos of a woman to harass her.
Sheila Bynum-Coleman, 47, a Democrat who founded J.C. Bynum Construction LLC., pleaded not guilty Thursday in Henrico Circuit Court to a charge of disseminating photos of another with the intent to coerce, harass or intimidate someone in a state of undress. But she stipulated to the facts of the case as presented by special prosecutor Robert Cerullo.
Judge James S. Yoffy accepted her plea and found the evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt. But under terms of the plea agreement, the judge deferred a disposition in the case for one year, with the intent to dismiss the charge at that time if she successfully completes 200 hours of community service.
The offense is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail.
According to Cerullo's summary of evidence, the victim in the case would have testified at trial that she had a brief relationship with Bynum-Coleman's husband. The woman said she received a text message on Dec. 28, 2019 - after she ended the relationship - that included a pornographic photo of her with the message, "Your son's teacher is going to see this picture."
Then on Dec. 31, Bynum-Coleman came to the woman's workplace in Henrico - where the defendant's husband also worked - and asked to see the manager. Bynum-Coleman asked the manager if there was a company policy that prohibited relationships between employees before handing the manager "the explicit pictures of the victim," the prosecutor said.
Several days later, copies of similar photos were found taped to a stop sign outside of the business, said Cerullo, who serves as Powhatan County's deputy commonwealth's attorney.
Cerullo has characterized Bynum-Coleman's actions as a case of "revenge porn."
Contacted after Thursday's hearing, defense attorney Abigail Paules declined to comment or provide the defense perspective of the case.
Cerullo said the defense would have contested the evidence and argued that Bynum-Coleman provided the manager with the inappropriate photos to demonstrate - without any malicious intent - that the woman depicted in the photos had violated company's non-fraternization policy.
But Cerullo said the earlier text message sent to the victim with a threat to show the photos to the victim's son would have helped establish malicious intent had the case gone before a jury.
The defense did not concede that Bynum-Coleman placed the images on the stop sign several days after meeting with the victim's workplace manager, Cerullo said.
The prosecutor said the evidence established that the victim took the photos of herself and provided them to Bynum-Coleman's husband, and that Bynum-Coleman obtained them from her husband's cellphone.
"The commonwealth's theory of the case - and what we intended to prove at trial - was that the reason she did this was she was angry with the victim for being involved in relationship with her husband, and it was malicious with the intent to get revenge," Cerullo said.
As part of the plea agreement, Cerullo agreed to dismiss one of the two indictments against Bynum-Coleman. The one charge that remains was continued to Nov. 4, 2021, to allow the defendant time to complete the community service.
Bynum-Coelman is a single-family residential contractor, and maintains several small businesses in and around the community. Due to her career experience, she was appointed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe to the state's Board of Contractors in 2016.
A year ago this week, Bynum-Coleman lost to Cox, a retired teacher and then-Speaker of the House, in a race for the redrawn 66th District seat that Cox has held for 30 years.
