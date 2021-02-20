Chesterfield County Police investigating body found in James River

From staff reports
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Saturday afternoon in the James River.
Police were called to Henricus Historical Park at about 12:40 p.m. There, they pulled a body, which police referred to as “unidentified,” from the water. No further details were provided in a news release issued Saturday evening.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.