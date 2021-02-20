 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield County Police investigating body found in James River
0 comments
breaking

Chesterfield County Police investigating body found in James River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance lights

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Saturday afternoon in the James River.

Police were called to Henricus Historical Park at about 12:40 p.m. There, they pulled a body, which police referred to as “unidentified,” from the water. No further details were provided in a news release issued Saturday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News