Chesterfield County Supervisors approve $905.5 million general fund budget Wednesday night

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a $905.5 million general fund budget that increases starting salaries for public safety employees and teachers and provides several tax relief programs to residents.

“I think what you see on this half of this board is a commitment to meeting our obligations as relates to keeping our community safe and keeping our children educated,” Clover Hill Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow said Wednesday night.

The Supervisors also approved a $1.38 billion, five-year capital improvement program proposal and tax relief programs, including reducing the real estate tax from 95 cents per $100 assessed value to 92 cents (Supervisors approved lowering the tax to 93 cents in December).

Bermuda District Supervisor Jim Ingle and Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll expressed concerns with passing the budget because state legislators have not finalized the state’s spending plan.

“I wanted to defer until the end of the month. But with comments that I’ve heard from the state, we may not see a budget from the state until the end of June,” Ingle said during Wednesday’s budget vote.

“The state really needs to gets its act together, publish its budget so we know what we’re actually voting on because we know what we vote on tonight we will have to come back and amend. And I just don’t think that’s the way the budget should work."

In Monday’s General Assembly special session, an agreement on the state budget was not reached. It is unlikely the House and Senate will return until budget negotiators reach an agreement.

County officials have praised the tax cuts all budget season, saying the relief programs equate to $52 million. The programs, outside of the real estate tax cut, include an elderly and disabled tax relief; a “historic” $15 million tax cut for vehicles; slashing the vehicle license inspection registration fee in half from $40 to $20; and increasing personal property tax relief thresholds from $1,000 to $1,500.

In a joint study with the school system, increased pay for a slew of county government and school employees is included in the budget.

On the county side, $13 million is being allocated to raise starting salaries for new county police officers, sheriff deputies and firefighters. After completing training, police officers and firefighters will make $53,214 annually, followed by sheriff deputies with an annual salary of $51,006.

On the school system side, the school board looks to continue to raise teacher salaries while also elevating salaries for food service staff, bus drivers, custodians, security and clerical support.

Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said Wednesday night that for the school portion, the salary study funds $36 million, which includes increasing teacher starting pay from $46,000 to $49,481.

Two weeks ago during a budget public hearing, residents urged the elected officials to invest more in the public school system. On Wednesday, the Supervisors approved $347.7 million in local funds for the school division, an increase of $18 million over the current adopted budget.

The School Board is slated to vote on the final version of its financial plan on June 30. In February, the board approved an $837.5 million operating budget ahead of the county’s budget reveal.

County government officials have said their additional school funding should be seen as $28 million because of fully funding the school system’s supplemental retirement plan earlier this year. Paying off the plan offers an extra $10 million to $11 million annually in the school’s budget.

The next fiscal year begins on July 1.