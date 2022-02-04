Chesterfield creating the region's first court docket that will provide support to military vets who run afoul of the law

Stacey Davenport learned early in her career as a local prosecutor of the torment facing many military vets who suddenly find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or mental illness stemming from their years of active duty service.
She prosecuted one such man charged for felony possession of cocaine who, after serving overseas in war, "knew he wasn't quite right but really didn't know what was wrong."
"He admitted he started using illegal substances and basically tried to get away from what he was experiencing on the inside," Davenport recalled.
Because the man had a prior drug offense, he was ineligible under the laws on the books at that time to participate in a program that would have spared him a felony conviction. After his case was concluded, Davenport said she was so troubled by the outcome — she called it a miscarriage of justice — that she arranged with the court's approval to have his case reopened so his charge could be amended to a misdemeanor.
"What this man did for our country, and the fact there was nothing we could do to stop what happened, left me offended with the system," she said.
After seeing similar cases come through the courts, Davenport believed there was a need that was not being met. After her election in 2019 as Chesterfield's commonwealth's attorney, she decided she now had the means to do something about it.
Along with a team of court officials, clinicians, prosecutors, defense attorneys and a veterans justice specialist, among others, Davenport is working to establish the region's first Veteran's Treatment Docket in Chesterfield Circuit Court. Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who last served in 2004 in the Army Reserves as a Major in the Judge Advocate General's Corps, has agreed to serve as presiding judge.
When the docket becomes operational at the end of this year, Chesterfield will be one of only five localities in the state to run a Veterans Treatment Docket in circuit court. Existing programs operate in Hampton, Norfolk and the counties of Fairfax and Spotsylvania.
"Quite frankly, I think it's a need for the Richmond metro area," Davenport said. "The fact that we are as close as we are to Fort Lee, and the fact that we have McGuire Veteran's Hospital literally down the road, I couldn't understand why no one — Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield — didn't have one. This area is teeming with vets."
"Vets that wind up in the criminal justice system harbor an immense amount of embarrassment, because they have fallen so far," Davenport added. "These people took an oath and swore to defend our country and served us proudly ... and now they're sitting in a jail, usually addicted to something or unable to explain how they got there."
"So these dockets are run not only to provide the help that these individuals need to physically overcome their substance issue or mental health issue — or both — but it's also organized in a way that is meant to rebuild the confidence in that individual, who used to feel good about themselves and those connections they had in the military, and those ideals that they believed in."
Veterans Treatment Dockets operate in Virginia under guidelines and training established by the Virginia Supreme Court and Justice for Vets, a non-profit affiliated with the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
The veterans treatment model requires defendants to regularly appear in court, attend mandatory treatment sessions and submit to frequent and random testing for drug and alcohol use. Veterans respond well to this type of structured environment given their past military experience, according to Justice for Vets, which provides the training for those operating the dockets. Veterans can avoid jail and have their charges dismissed or reduced if they successfully complete the program.
Veterans Court is structured to have one judge, preferably a veteran, handle numerous veterans' cases supported by an interdisciplinary team. A judge with a military background would have a better understanding of the issues a veteran may be struggling with, and would be in a better position to exercise discretion than would a random judge who only occasionally hears a case involving a veteran, according to Justice for Vets.
Unlike some area localities that operate separate Drug Court and Mental Health Court dockets, which are not open to defendants with both problems, Veterans Treatment Dockets serve defendants with co-occurring problems.
"They also have the unique angle of where they try to build you up and reconnect you with that person you used to be when you were active in the military," Davenport said. "They have an entire program of the docket dedicated to each individual having a mentor work with them that is also a vet in the community. It's not really an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, but similar."
Davenport said the Chesterfield team is still working to decide what types of cases to accept. She said she hopes the team can agree to accept a combination of violent and non-violent felonies and misdemeanors "due to my interest in addressing how mental health and substance abuse are frequently connected to domestic violence."
"I know there are some Veterans Courts out there that try to really limit what violent offenses they take, and so they're not as robust of a docket," Davenport said. "But if you truly want to get the treatment and services that [a veteran] needs to be able to address [their] problems and be able to function in society, we should offer you that opportunity if we have a reason to believe you're invested and that it benefits the community."
Hampton began operating a Veterans Treatment Docket in circuit court in 2014, followed by Fairfax in 2016 and Spotsylvania — known as the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Docket — in 2018. A Veterans Docket also operates in Norfolk, but it's not a standalone entity with its own funding, coordinator and resources.
Fairfax also operates Veterans Dockets in the county's general district and juvenile domestic relations district courts. Combined with the circuit docket, the three courts serve an average of 21 veterans per year. Participating veterans come to court twice a month through the program's first three phases, and then monthly during the final two phases, said Brooke Dembert, who coordinates the Fairfax Veterans Treatment Docket.
"Because we have three levels of court, we are able to accept felonies and misdemeanors, which includes misdemeanor domestic assaults [filed against defendants] in juvenile and domestic relations court," Dembert said. However, the Fairfax program can't accept violent felony cases due to federal funding requirements of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which funds the program.
The Hampton Veterans Docket will take felony cases with the exception of violent crimes and serves up to 10 people at time, said Hampton program manager LaShawn Giles.
The Rappahannock docket is a regional program that serves Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George. The program takes about 18 months to complete and serves up to 10 veterans at a time, said Ann Baker, the program's probation manager. The docket's presiding judge, Ricardo Rigual, is a Marine.
"I think what makes our program unique is that both of our probation officers devoted to that docket are also veterans," Baker said. "That way the participants can really identify with not only the judge, but the probation officers. They feel they can trust them more right off the bat."
Davenport and several other Chesterfield team members visited the Rappahannock and Fairfax programs to gain an understanding of how they work. "We had an opportunity to watch the dockets in progress, and to talk to the teams that run those dockets and the judges that sit in those dockets," Davenport said.
At least initially, no additional funds will be required to plan and implement Chesterfield's Veterans Treatment Docket; existing resources are being tapped, said Melanie Meadows, administrator of Chesterfield's Drug Court.
"Ongoing we will evaluate our processes, and I expect that we will likely apply for a federal grant as our numbers warrant," she said.
The Veterans Docket shouldn't be difficult to implement, Meadows said, because "we already have established partnerships that have a history of successful collaboration on the Adult Drug Court," which has been operating for nearly 22 years.
"Most of the partner agencies involved in the Drug Court are the same agencies that we are partnering with in the development of the Veterans Treatment Docket," she said. "So we already have a history of successful collaboration and partnerships in developing programs and services of this nature."
(804) 649-6450