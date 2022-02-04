Chesterfield creating the region's first court docket that will provide support to military vets who run afoul of the law

Stacey Davenport learned early in her career as a local prosecutor of the torment facing many military vets who suddenly find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or mental illness stemming from their years of active duty service.

She prosecuted one such man charged for felony possession of cocaine who, after serving overseas in war, "knew he wasn't quite right but really didn't know what was wrong."

"He admitted he started using illegal substances and basically tried to get away from what he was experiencing on the inside," Davenport recalled.

Because the man had a prior drug offense, he was ineligible under the laws on the books at that time to participate in a program that would have spared him a felony conviction. After his case was concluded, Davenport said she was so troubled by the outcome — she called it a miscarriage of justice — that she arranged with the court's approval to have his case reopened so his charge could be amended to a misdemeanor.

"What this man did for our country, and the fact there was nothing we could do to stop what happened, left me offended with the system," she said.