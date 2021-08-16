Chesterfield criminal reform advocate, 42, hospitalized with COVID. Her 3 kids at home have COVID, too: ' It took us all out – in the matter of a day'

At home, her three children have also tested positive for the virus.

Her youngest, 6, suffered headaches. Her daughter, 13, lost her senses of taste and smell; she's also the one who called 911 when Shabazz passed out in the bathroom of their home a week ago Friday before she was hospitalized.

Her oldest son is 21, and disabled from severe asthma since he a child. He's looking after the younger ones, until Shabazz returns home.

"I’m all they have," she said in a video interview Monday. "They’ve depended on my all of their lives. I don’t regret that, it’s the joy of my life. They need me and I need them. I gotta get back."

She also has a fourth child, a grown daughter who is serving in the Army and currently stationed in Tennessee. Her two youngest are due to start school next week - and now she's scared to send them back, she said.

Shabazz thanked those who have sent food and donations to make sure the children eat. There's little she can do from the hospital bed, she said.

"I'm in the hospital. I can’t take care of my children. I’m a single parent. I didn't have any help," she said. "I'm just helpless."