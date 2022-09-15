Chesterfield deputy serving overseas is not active member of Oath Keepers, U.S. Army says

A Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy who is serving overseas in the military is not an active member of the Oath Keepers, and there is no evidence the deputy has engaged in any extremist activity. The officer remains in good standing with her unit, the U.S. Army said in recent correspondence with the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism released a report based on a review of more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists. In the report, the organization said it identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement and more than 100 who are members of the military. The Chesterfield deputy was among those listed as law enforcement officers.

Following the disclosure, Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard released a statement on Sept. 7 defending the deputy’s constitutional right to join an organization such as Oath Keepers — as long the officer did not engage in any violence, criminal acts or discriminatory behavior. That prompted a public rebuke by the Chesterfield branch of the NAACP, which demanded Leonard “take swift action to terminate the deputy from the force.”

Contacted this week after further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Leonard said the NAACP never contacted him about the deputy, and he was disappointed the organization would “issue such a mandate without first coming to me for open discussion and dialogue about this situation.”

The deputy in question was hired in 2018 and is a member of the Virginia National Guard. She left for overseas active-duty military service with the U.S. Army in September 2021 and is scheduled to return in 2023. She holds the rank of sergeant in the National Guard.

After The Associated Press reported on the Anti-Defamation League’s report on Oath Keepers membership, the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Army on Sept. 8, seeking to speak with the deputy and/or learn what action the Army took upon learning of the deputy’s alleged ties to the group, according to emails obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch under the Freedom of Information Act.

The deputy’s commanding officer replied on Sunday: “It has been alleged that one of our Soldiers is a member of Oath Keepers. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the (deputy’s) unit conducted investigations that found no indication of extremist activity or active membership in the group. The individual currently remains in good standing with the unit.”

Leonard said he’s enjoyed working closely with the NAACP for many years and will continue to do so. But he said it was troubling that the organization demanded the deputy be fired merely because of her membership in an organization, “and absent of any actions taken by that deputy.”

Leonard noted that the NAACP was at the center of rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court more than 50 years ago that established the Freedom of Association standard under the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom to associate with others who have similar political, religious or cultural beliefs. The concept grew out of a series of cases in the 1950s and 1960s in which certain states were attempting to curb the activities of the NAACP.

In the case of NAACP v. Alabama in 1958, the Supreme Court ruled that individual members of the civil rights group had a right to associate together free from undue state interference.

“The court ruled back then that membership was constitutionally protected, which remains the standard today,” Leonard said. “As a constitutional officer, I will always fight to ensure justice, but not at the expense of constitutional rights but rather with the consent of constitutional rights.”

In its statement last week, the NAACP called Leonard’s statement that the deputy’s membership is constitutionally protected “woefully misplaced.” They added that “it does not follow that the deputy in question, who has offered her skills and services to a known anti-government organization, can maintain employment in an institution whose own hiring requirements prohibit such activity.”

Leonard said the NAACP did not attempt to learn more about the deputy. The civil rights organization issued a news release on Sept. 8 condemning Leonard based on its review of the Anti-Defamation League’s news release and Leonard’s statement on Sept. 7.

Three messages left for the NAACP, including to Katherine Poindexter, who issued last week’s release, were not returned Thursday.

Leonard said he contacted the FBI’s Richmond office, which advised that Oath Keepers has not been designated by the U.S. government as a subversive or criminal organization.

Dennette Rybiski, a spokeswoman for the local FBI office, said there is no list of U.S. government-designated domestic terrorist organizations.

However, the Department of Justice has designated certain groups, such as the Hell’s Angels and MS-13, as gangs or criminal enterprises.

More than two dozen people associated with Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Leonard said he would have moved to terminate the deputy had she participated in that event.

Leonard said his office contacted the Army for information about the deputy’s association with Oath Keepers, because the deputy is deployed overseas and the Sheriff’s Office has been unable to reach out directly to determine the facts. As with the military, the deputy remains in good standing with the Sheriff’s Office, he said.

The Associated Press reported last week that appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by the AP said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.

“What’s very frustrating is that through all this chatter, assumptions, accusations and repeated attacks on our deputy, [the deputy] has not had the opportunity to even respond on (her) behalf while (she) serves this nation halfway across the world,” Leonard said. “That is hardly just.”