Chesterfield driver shot while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie

A Chesterfield County motorist was shot and wounded Monday night while driving on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, state police said. The shooting occurred about one-half mile from the Petersburg city line.

Police said a 2013 Cadillac sedan was traveling south on I-85 about 11:14 p.m. when the driver reported several shots were fired at his vehicle. The driver then exited the interstate and drove to a gas station off Cox Road in Dinwiddie to call 911.

The 29-year-old motorist from Chesterfield, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center in Hopewell for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. There were no passengers in the victim's vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small black car that fled the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and Virginia State Police urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone. Information can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.