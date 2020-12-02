Chesterfield drug trafficker gets 15 years after large stash found in Shockoe Bottom apartment

A Chesterfield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after he was caught with more than two pounds of heroin, nearly two pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of marijuana in a Shockoe Bottom apartment last year.
Larry Barnes Jr., 37, also was sentenced to 18 additional months for violating his probation for a prior federal drug conviction. Barnes pleaded guilty in July to possessing with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
In pleading guilty, Barnes admitted that on Dec. 9, 2019, the following items found in an apartment in the 1200 block of East Main Street belonged to him: a money counter, several trash bags filled with marijuana, four plastic bags filled with cocaine, a plastic bag filled with heroin and a wrapped, sealed kilogram of heroin.
Authorities said that Barnes had been tracked going to and from the apartment in Shockoe Bottom, which authorities referred to as his apartment, to an address in Chester. He was said to be a resident of Chesterfield County.
Between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 1, 2019, task force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration made controlled purchases of heroin from Barnes using a confidential source. The drug deals were recorded on camera, according to a DEA affidavit.
Court records show the items were discovered by investigators who had a search warrant for the Shockoe Bottom apartment. Law enforcement was waiting for him when he arrived and took him into custody after he used a passcode to enter the building and before he could get on the elevator.
A laboratory report said the recovered heroin weighed more than 1,049 grams and the cocaine 936 grams.
In a sentencing memorandum written to Hudson, the U.S. attorney's office sought a 15-year sentence on the heroin charge — the mandatory minimum sentence — and 10 years for the cocaine charge, with the two terms to be served concurrently.
The prosecutors pointed out that Barnes was convicted of heroin trafficking in 2014 and sentenced to more than four years in prison and was still on supervised release when he was caught last year.
Barnes' lawyer asked Hudson for leniency, citing the recent death of Barnes' father of cancer and Barnes' history of alcohol and drug addiction. Barnes is married with children and is a 2002 graduate of Henrico High School.
Stephen E. Anthony, an assistant U.S. attorney, wrote to Hudson that while Barnes was previously in prison he took advantage of a program to beat his drug habit and that, according to Barnes, his most recent use of controlled substances was in 2014.
"This offense was not Defendant's first venture into drug trafficking, and he has left a significant imprint on the drug trafficking industry," wrote Anthony.
