Chesterfield drug trafficker gets 15 years after large stash found in Shockoe Bottom apartment

Court records show the items were discovered by investigators who had a search warrant for the Shockoe Bottom apartment. Law enforcement was waiting for him when he arrived and took him into custody after he used a passcode to enter the building and before he could get on the elevator.

A laboratory report said the recovered heroin weighed more than 1,049 grams and the cocaine 936 grams.

In a sentencing memorandum written to Hudson, the U.S. attorney's office sought a 15-year sentence on the heroin charge — the mandatory minimum sentence — and 10 years for the cocaine charge, with the two terms to be served concurrently.

The prosecutors pointed out that Barnes was convicted of heroin trafficking in 2014 and sentenced to more than four years in prison and was still on supervised release when he was caught last year.

Barnes' lawyer asked Hudson for leniency, citing the recent death of Barnes' father of cancer and Barnes' history of alcohol and drug addiction. Barnes is married with children and is a 2002 graduate of Henrico High School.