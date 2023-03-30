Chesterfield County police arrested a public school teacher Tuesday and charged her with assaulting several students last year.

Lisa Harbilas, 57, was served warrants for 12 counts of misdemeanor assault for incidents that authorities said occurred in August and November.

In early March, the parents of a female student at the Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy reported to police that their child had been assaulted by Harbilas in late November, police said.

Police said in a statement Thursday that an investigation by Special Victims detectives led to three additional students assaulted by Harbilas in November and one assaulted in August. All of the victims are ages 5 or below.

Chesterfield Public Schools spokesman Shawn Smith said Harbilas "will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges.”

A LinkedIn profile for Harbilas said she started working for the school system in 2012.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

