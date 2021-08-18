Chesterfield Fire officials empanel 'fatality review team' to investigate recruit's sudden death

Chesterfield County fire officials have empaneled a "fatality review team" to investigate the circumstances of last month's death of a young fire recruit, who suffered a medical emergency while jogging with his academy class and died two days later.
The team investigating the death of TyVaughn Eldridge, 26, is "multidisciplinary and multijursidictional" and will "take a look at the events leading up to TyVaughn's death," said Chesterfield Deputy Fire Chief Timothy McKay.
"It's a comprehensive review of everything - how he came to be with the organization, his on-boarding and hiring and [vetting] process ... up to the events of that morning," McKay said. The report will be publicly available when completed, he said.
McKay said the review has been delayed because the team has not yet received a report from the state medical examiner's office, along with some medical records.
"That generally takes quite some time," McKay said of the medical examiner's report. "We don't have a firm date on that yet. Once we get the totality of what we're able to get from the medical standpoint, we'll be able to finish that investigation and get that document pieced together."
McKay said Eldridge and the other recruits in his class had just started at the Chesterfield Fire & EMS Training Academy earlier that week.
"The mornings often begin with some physical training of some variety," McKay said. On July 1, "that particular class had done some stretching and were out for a jog" when Eldridge suffered a medical emergency. "That was the extent of the physical training."
McKay declined to elaborate on the length of the run and other details, saying that will be addressed in the report.
Eldridge died at 6:43 a.m. July 3, "surrounded by family and members of Chesterfield Fire and EMS,” fire officials said. His death occurred on his 26th birthday
The recruit's family could not immediately be reached for comment. In an interview with NBC12 last month, Eldridge's family said he was healthy and they were not sure what happened.
His father, Thomas Eldridge, told the news station that his son expressed a desire from a very early age to be a firefighter or police officer so he could make a positive difference in the community.
