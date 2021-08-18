Chesterfield Fire officials empanel 'fatality review team' to investigate recruit's sudden death

Chesterfield County fire officials have empaneled a "fatality review team" to investigate the circumstances of last month's death of a young fire recruit, who suffered a medical emergency while jogging with his academy class and died two days later.

The team investigating the death of TyVaughn Eldridge, 26, is "multidisciplinary and multijursidictional" and will "take a look at the events leading up to TyVaughn's death," said Chesterfield Deputy Fire Chief Timothy McKay.

"It's a comprehensive review of everything - how he came to be with the organization, his on-boarding and hiring and [vetting] process ... up to the events of that morning," McKay said. The report will be publicly available when completed, he said.

McKay said the review has been delayed because the team has not yet received a report from the state medical examiner's office, along with some medical records.

"That generally takes quite some time," McKay said of the medical examiner's report. "We don't have a firm date on that yet. Once we get the totality of what we're able to get from the medical standpoint, we'll be able to finish that investigation and get that document pieced together."