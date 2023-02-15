A Chesterfield County judge who was asked to appoint a special prosecutor to further investigate a controversial sexual solicitation case involving a Virginia Beach pastor chided the county’s police chief and commonwealth’s attorney for their “unseemly public squabble” about the matter, calling it irresponsible and damaging to the public’s confidence in the judicial system.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Chief of Police pursued an unseemly public disagreement without any apparent regard for how their words might impact the public’s view of a serious matter involving the liberty of a citizen, the public safety concerns of the community, the protection of minors and the integrity of the judicial process,” Chief Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson wrote in his 11-page ruling on Feb. 3 that appointed a Brunswick County prosecutor to investigate the case involving pastor John Blanchard.

Further, Johnson said the matter “presents one of the best examples of the worst menaces to our system of justice: the transformation of the sober and serious investigation of guilt into a grotesque media carnival.”

The judge noted that law enforcement leaders carry serious responsibilities and, “as such, they should appreciate that trials should be conducted in the courts of law, not in the courts of public opinion. The last thing that is needed in an already difficult decision-making process is the injection of gratuitous insults, self-righteous posturing and finger-pointing.”

The back-and-forth between Police Chief Jeffrey Katz and Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport stems from how Davenport’s office handled the case. Blanchard, 52, the pastor of Virginia Beach megachurch Rock Church International, was one of 17 men arrested during an October 2021 police online chatting sting in Chesterfield. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor 16 years of age or older, and using a vehicle to promote prostitution.

A year later, on Oct. 18, 2022, Davenport’s office asked a Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge to nolle prosequi — “not prosecute” — the charges, and the judge granted the request.

At the time, Davenport believed there was insufficient evidence to proceed. At least one other defendant among the 17 arrested also had his charges withdrawn.

The decision drew a rebuke from Katz, who criticized the decision in postings on his Facebook page. On Jan. 10, he wrote the decision to not prosecute the pastor was “NOT due to a lack of evidence or a substandard investigation.” Katz called on Davenport to provide a public explanation for her decision.

In his ruling, the judge listed the series of public comments between Katz and Davenport, as well as those of Del. Tim Anderson, R-Va. Beach. Anderson entered the fray after obtaining police incident reports through the Freedom of Information Act and posted comments on his law firm’s Facebook page, the judge noted.

The dispute intensified in January after Anderson, Katz and Davenport appeared separately on WRVA radio to discuss the case. By the judge’s count, Anderson appeared four times, including twice in one day, while Katz and Davenport each appeared once.

Davenport held a press conference Jan. 18 outside the courthouse to announce she had received new information less than 48 hours earlier, and would ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor to review the matter.

Due to what she called “the repeated public comments and unfounded political attacks levied against” her office by Katz and Anderson, Davenport said she could not “ethically make any decisions on whether or not this new information should impact future prosecutorial decisions.”

In his ruling, Johnson said he found it would be improper for Davenport’s office to further act on the case, but not because of Davenport’s stated reason of “an appearance of a conflict of interest” due to the “politicization of this case.”

“What the Commonwealth’s Attorney asserts is an ethical bar to her making a prosecutorial decision appears to this Court to be the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s unwillingness to make a controversial prosecutorial decision,” the judge wrote.

In his remarks, the judge said he was not challenging the ability of Davenport, Katz or any other member of the community to exercise their right to free speech, but that freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly.

The judge said, had Davenport and Katz refrained from making any public comments, Davenport would have been able to make a decision on whether to reopen the case — rather than pass it to a special prosecutor — after Katz, through his department, produced new evidence in the matter.

“Ordinarily, none of this tawdry episode would merit comment by a court,” Johnson said. However, Davenport’s motion to appoint a a special prosecutor “requires this court to review the events leading up to her motion to assess if she is so situated with respect to Mr. Blanchard as to render it improper for her to act.”

The judge noted that, in one of Katz’s and Davenport’s early exchanges, Davenport stated, “Some of the cases had sufficient evidence to support felony convictions, some did not.”

To that, Katz responded, in part, “Absent a reasonable explanation, any discontent associated with the handling of this case should be directed to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.”

The judge said he found it “shocking” that an officer of the law “would direct discontent” to any other public office.

The judge also was critical of an exchange that began with Katz, on Jan. 10, publicly listing the alleged facts of his department’s investigation of Blanchard, stating, “a jury of Chesterfield County residents deserves to weigh in on the matter of criminal culpability.”

To that, Davenport responded: “Moral outrage is no substitute for evidence.”

“Both the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Chief of Police ignored the degree to which this publicity — magnified by appearances on WRVA radio — might prejudice the potential defendant’s right to an unbiased jury, thus depriving the citizens of Chesterfield the very right the Chief asserts they deserve,” Johnson said.

“While pretrial publicity — even pervasive, adverse publicity — does not inevitably lead to an unfair trial, those tasked with ensuring the unbiased, impartial and equal application of the rule of law under the Constitution have a heightened duty to act so that a fair trial is never threatened. This degradation of the Sixth Amendment right to an impartial jury apparently did not enter the minds of two public officials who should always have this constitutional right foremost among their respective concerns.”

Reached this week, Davenport said the “public was clamoring for a statement out of my office” as the Blanchard case heated up, and she had a duty as an elected public official to respond.

“To suggest that I somehow was behaving beyond the scope of what is appropriate for my position by speaking to the public is surprising to me,” Davenport said. “Because I don’t believe anything that I said... was inflammatory, or for the purpose of continuing to engage in any type of squabble or disagreement.”

Davenport said that her statements that the judge quoted in his ruling “are very vanilla statements, where I’m trying to say something to the public without getting into the meat and potatoes of the facts of the case, because I’m not allowed to do that as an attorney.”

Further, the prosecutor believes the judge’s critical remarks are tied, at least in part, to a joint news conference she and Katz held in July 2021 in which they lambasted Johnson’s decision to overturn a jury’s guilty verdict in a murder case.

“It’s really no secret that since we had that press conference — which I think we had every right to do to explain to the public what happened — that Judge Johnson has had animosity towards the chief and I both,” she said.

Asked for his thoughts on the ruling, Katz opted not to address the judge’s criticism of his public statements. Instead, the chief thanked the judge for appointing a new prosecutor to review the Blanchard case.

“Through his order, he and he alone has reactivated the wheels of justice that had been frozen by the CA’s decision to set these charges aside,” Katz said in a statement. “The sad irony is not lost on me that the public nature of this debate — while unfortunate — is the very thing that ultimately put this matter before Judge Johnson to remedy.”

