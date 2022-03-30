Chesterfield judge rejects recusing herself in 1996 murder case; allows defense to introduce alternative suspect

A Chesterfield County judge has denied a request by Chesterfield’s chief prosecutor for the judge to recuse herself from presiding over the trial of a man accused of killing Linda Lunsford in 1996, and will allow the defense to introduce evidence of a possible alternative suspect who kidnapped or attempted to kidnap two women during the same period that Lunsford mysteriously disappeared.

During a hearing Tuesday in Chesterfield Circuit Court, Judge Lynn Brice rebuffed efforts by Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport for Brice to step away from the case because of previous clashes between the judge and Davenport's chief deputy, Jennifer Nesbitt. Nesbitt is co-prosecuting John Harvey Howard, 62, in Lunsford's presumed murder in a rare, no-body homicide case. No trace of Lunsford was ever found.

Lunsford suddenly disappeared on Dec. 26, 1996, after she and Howard, her former boyfriend, finished their shifts at the Walmart just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, authorities said.

In requesting the judge recuse herself, Davenport said she's not suggesting that Brice has exhibited any actual bias, but there may be a public perception of bias due to news coverage Brice received about her interactions with Nesbitt in the courtroom and in the judge's chambers in recent months. Also at issue was a letter that a state Senator requested Nesbitt write about her encounters with Brice that was considered by legislators in Brice's failed bid to be reappointed to the bench.

In denying Davenport's recusal motion, Brice said in comments from the bench that she had not seen the letter, nor has she been told of its specific contents, and that she harbors no bias or prejudice "that would in any way impair this court's ability to give this defendant a fair trial and hear this case impartially."

"Assuming ... that some animosity exists on the part of the Commonwealth’s Attorney toward this court, this court does not share that animosity and it does not impair this court’s ability to afford both parties a fair and impartial trial," Brice added.

Brice on Tuesday ruled on a multitude of key prosecution and defense motions in preparation for a trial that the judge agreed to postpone from mid-April until late August.

Perhaps the most interesting development was that Brice allowed defense attorney Greg Sheldon to introduce evidence at trial of what's legally referred to as "third-party guilt" — which will involve introducing to the jury an alternative suspect to Howard in Lunsford's disappearance and presumed murder.

During the course of the 26-year investigation, Chesterfield police received a tip regarding the possible involvement of a man named Thomas Andrew Bresco, who was later convicted of separately abducting or attempting to abduct two women in Spotsylvania and Williamsburg on Dec. 14, 1996, and Jan. 2, 1997.

"Ms. Lunsford disappeared in between these two events," Sheldon wrote in his motion.

In the Spotsylvania case, Bresco raped and sodomized a woman he abducted at gunpoint from a Denny's parking lot as she was going to work. In the Williamsburg case, Bresco attempted to abduct a woman in the parking lot of a Food Lion store, but the woman managed to escape, according to news stories Sheldon attached to his motion.

Sheldon noted that after Lunford vanished, her Nissan Sentra was found in front of the Food Lion store in the Village Marketplace shopping center off Midlothian Turnrpike. During that time frame, Bresco worked in the Richmond area and "knew and had worked with Ms. Lunsford's brother-in-law," Sheldon said in his motion.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Einhaus urged the court to disallow introducing Bresco as an alternative suspect to jurors at trial, saying it will only confuse them and add irrelevant information that has no bearing on the case.

According to Sheldon's court filing, Chesterfield police quickly dismissed Bresco as a suspect after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip and interviewing him; a police report stated that Bresco "does not appear to be involved in any way."

But Sheldon noted in his motion that police only spoke to Bresco once and never obtained his fingerprints or DNA to compare with other evidence obtained during the investigation. He was "dismissed as a possible suspect based upon his perceived reaction to a photograph of Ms. Lunsford," Sheldon wrote.

Bresco was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Spotsylvania and to additional 10 years in Williamsburg.

The judge on Tuesday also imposed a gag order on both the prosecution and defense from further commenting on the case publicly before trial.

Concerned that a fair trial for his client could be harmed by additional publicity, Sheldon filed a motion requesting the prosecution be barred from making further comments about the case. The request largely stemmed from Davenport's decision to issue a Feb. 2 news release about her efforts in traveling to New York to interview witnesses for the trial, among other details.

Sheldon also cited Davenport's plans on Feb. 9 to be interviewed about the case on WRVA's "Jeff Katz Show," which Sheldon said she cancelled after he raised concerns. Davenport's scheduled appearance was promoted by the radio program.

Davenport responded that her press release did not divulge any trial evidence and was issued to inform the public about her role as commonwealth's attorney.

Sheldon objected to Davenport's use of the word "brutality" in her news release to describe Lunsford's presumed murder, since the victim's body has not been found and her cause of death is unknown. But Davenport said the word brutality was used to describe an element of the crime that prosecutors intend to prove, and that Sheldon offered no evidence how a jury would be prejudiced by the term.

The judge, however, said she believed the "overall timing of the recent publicity" did pose "a significant threat to the fairness of the defendant's right to an impartial jury and a fair trial" by potentially prejudicing the jury pool. She barred both the prosecution and defense "from commenting publicly in any fashion about this case until its conclusion.”

For similar reasons involving pre-trial publicity, Sheldon requested that his client's trial be moved from Chesterfield to another locality. The judge took the request under advisement until it can be determined whether an impartial jury can be seated in Chesterfield to hear the case.

The trial, originally scheduled for two weeks beginning April 18, was postponed until Aug. 22 through Sept. 2, after Sheldon asked for more time to review a large volume of material he requested from the prosecution that he only recently received. Prosecutors initially objected to delaying the trial in a motion filed with the court, but withdrew their objection Tuesday.

There were some prickly moments in deciding on a new trial date. The prosecution said the only two-week window available in coming months, when taking into consideration the availability or more than 100 witnesses, would be in early June or mid-December. The June date was not considered because of the time the defense needs in reviewing the additional material it received.

That left the prosecution's proposed trial date of Dec. 5 through Dec. 16 — which Brice immediately seized upon as being unacceptable.

"I find that curious," Brice told prosecutors without elaboration. Her last day on the bench before her term expires is Nov. 30.

The judge then set a trial date after a back-and-forth exchange with Einhaus about the availability of certain prosecution witnesses in the two-week period beginning Aug. 22; Einhaus indicated some witnesses would not would not be available on one or more days during that stretch.