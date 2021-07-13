Chesterfield judge sets aside jury's verdict that found man guilty of killing teen who stole car

Home surveillance video viewed by police showed the stolen Hyundai approaching the home where it ultimately crashed, along with another vehicle that pulled up behind the wrecked Hyundai. A male emerged from the driver's seat, approached the Hyundai and lifted his left arm toward the driver's side window — and at that precise moment, a sound similar to a gunshot is heard in the video, according to the prosecution's account.

The state medical examiner determined that Mitchell was shot in the left side of his head. He sustained another injury on the left side of his neck from fractured glass. The two injuries resulted from separate incidents, prosecutors said.

Police also found tire markings from the Hyundai, which indicated Mitchell had applied the brakes intentionally. The markings extended from just beyond the stop sign at the intersection of Gatesgreen Drive and Barrister Road into the flower bed in front of the house where he crashed, according to the prosecution's evidence.

Police obtained phone records and location data for Roots and Tarabay-Whitfield from that night. They show Tarabay-Whitfield arriving at Roots' grandmother's home at 3:26 a.m. after Tarabay-Whitfield left early from work, and that Roots was at or near that home during text messages with Tarabay-Whitfield.