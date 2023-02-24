A Chesterfield County jury Thursday found a 16-year-old boy guilty of murder and two firearm counts in last summer’s fatal shooting of another 16-year-old during a Latino coming-of-age celebration for the victim’s cousin at the Cultural Center of India.

After a three-day trial and four hours of deliberation, jurors returned guilty verdicts against David Saul Alvarez Reyes on charges of first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling in the July 2, 2022, slaying of Joel A. Gonzalez-Alvarado. The victim was shot multiple times during a fight among two groups of teens in the men’s restroom.

Reyes claimed he fired in self-defense after he was allegedly fired upon and felt trapped and outnumbered 3-to-1 by teens who knew Gonzalez-Alvardo. Reyes was 15 at the time of the offense. Three other teens have been charged in the case, but Reyes was identified as the one who fired the fatal shots.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson, who presided over the trial, set sentencing for May 12.

According to the prosecution’s evidence presented by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barbara Cooke and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brittany Hinton, Reyes and his friends had not been invited to the event and crashed the quinceanera, a traditional coming-of-age party for 15-year-olds. The cultural center at 6641 Ironbridge Road had been leased for the occasion.

Reyes and his friends arrived between 10 and 10:30 p.m., and surveillance footage showed one of Reyes’ friends entering the lobby and standing around for a couple of minutes before going back outside with the others. The friend then returned to the lobby and was followed by Reyes and the others. The group headed directly to the restroom.

Gonzalez-Alvarado and his group of friends then entered the restroom.

A cellphone video taken by a 16-year-old boy who entered the restroom, after sensing trouble was brewing, partially captured the shooting. The video showed one of Reyes’ friends holding Gonzalez-Alvarado up against a urinal on the wall in the bathroom.

The video also showed Reyes exiting one of the restroom stalls with a gun. He racks the weapon and comes to stand behind his friend who has Gonzalez-Alvarado against the wall. Reyes then raised the gun and pointed it Gonzalez-Alvarado.

The teen who was recording the incident became alarmed after seeing other teens in the restroom armed with guns, so he turned and started to run with other witnesses. One shot, followed by four in succession, can be heard on the video.

Defense attorney Vaughan Jones argued that Reyes resisted using deadly force three times — raising and then lowering his gun — before eventually firing as he tried to break up the fight.

Reyes claimed he was grazed by a bullet as shots were being fired in the restroom. A drop of blood was found on one of his socks, but authorities said there was no entry wound or other evidence that he had been hit. In addition, Reyes did not alert authorities who responded to the scene that he had been struck by gunfire.

The defense noted Reyes’ injury was so slight that it did not require medical treatment.

Reyes took the stand, insisting he acted in self-defense. He testified he had previous interactions with Gonzalez-Alvarado, had knowledge of his “turbulent behavior” and was mindful of that when he encountered him the night of the party.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Chesterfield police investigators with a warrant searched Reyes’ Chesterfield home and found a gun under his mattress. A state firearms examiner later matched the weapon to cartridge casings found at the scene and bullet slugs recovered from the victim’s body.

Two guns were fired in the restroom. Detectives recovered spent cartridge casings from 9 mm and .22-caliber handguns. Reyes fired the .22-caliber weapon.

The only other person struck by gunfire was another partygoer, Kenny Juarez-Arriola, who was wounded by Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy Donte Govine — who was providing security that night — after the deputy saw Juarez-Arriloa fire a gun into the air in the parking lot. Juarez-Arriloa discharged his gun moments after Gonzalez-Alvarado was fatally shot, and the deputy initially believed he might have been involved in the killing.

The co-defendants are scheduled to be tried by juries in coming months.

Yahir Estauardo Barrientos, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is to be tried March 13-15. Brayan C. Izaguirre-Cuellar, also 17, has a March 20-22 trial date. Lastly, Kevin Benitez Sorto, 16, is scheduled to be tried May 9-11.

