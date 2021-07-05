Chesterfield man, 22, is killed in shooting

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man on the ground in the area of the 5500 block of Handel Court, just southwest of Chippenham Parkway’s interchange with Belmont Road.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that the man, Darius Royster, was dead from a gunshot wound. Royster, 22, lived in the 6400 block of Bareback Terrace.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.