Chesterfield man, 26, killed in vehicle crash in Henrico County

A 26-year-old man from Chesterfield was killed Monday after the truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned in Henrico County, police said.

John Edward Englehart Jr. was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Charles City Road. The road was closed Monday while crash team members investigated. It has since reopened.

Englehart was traveling east on the road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road when his vehicle veered off the right side, striking mailboxes and eventually overturning, police said. His vehicle was the only one involved, according to police.

Speed was not a factor, police said, but reminded motorists and passengers to wear a seat belt.

Anyone with information about this crash, call Officer L. C. Jones at (804) 501-5000.

