Chesterfield man accused of robbing Wells Fargo bank

A Chesterfield resident is the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

John Allison, 68, was being held Friday at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike was robbed at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a suspect approached a teller, said he had a weapon and demanded money. No weapon was displayed, police said. No one was hurt.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and a van.

Detectives identified Allison and obtained warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.