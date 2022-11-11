 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chesterfield man accused of robbing Wells Fargo bank

  • 0

Their A1 Since Day 1 burger brought folks in during Burger Week to experience the Grove Ave. spot with the vibe of a friend's basement bar. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A Chesterfield resident is the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

John Allison, 68, was being held Friday at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. 

The bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike was robbed at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Police said a suspect approached a teller, said he had a weapon and demanded money. No weapon was displayed, police said. No one was hurt. 

John Allison

Allison

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and a van. 

Detectives identified Allison and obtained warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

People are also reading…

Allison, who lived a short distance from the bank, was arrested Thursday. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bronze statues found in Italy could transform understanding of Ancient Rome's early years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News