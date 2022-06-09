Chesterfield man arrested for selling fake vehicle inspection stickers

Virginia State Police announced Thursday that a man from Chesterfield County was arrested in connection with selling forged vehicle safety inspection stickers.

Police said in a statement that Ben. C Goode, 28, of Chesterfield, posted on Craigslist claiming to be a "mobile inspector."

Early in their investigation, a state trooper encountered Goode during a routine traffic stop in Richmond, police said.

Goode was operating a vehicle with a fake inspection sticker, and during the traffic stop, Goode drove off, according to police. The trooper didn't pursuit the vehicle, as he was in possession of the driver's license and vehicle registration.

Police arrested Goode on Wednesday. He faces multiple felonies, including unauthorized forging of a state seal, forging a public/government document and obtaining money by false pretenses.

He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including eluding police and two traffic violations.

Goode is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Safety Division at (804) 278-5302 or email safety@vsp.virginia.gov.