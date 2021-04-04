Chesterfield man arrested on assault charge dies in county jail

A man booked into the Chesterfield County Jail in the early hours of Sunday was reported dead by the Chesterfield sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon.

The man, Jonathan Curtiss Couch, 45, of the 9000 block of Raven Wing Drive, was charged with simple assault against a family member and brought into the jail at around 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that Couch was found unresponsive in his bunk during a routine wellness check at around 11 a.m. and was treated by emergency medical personnel, who tried to treat him with a defibrillator. He was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m.

The Chesterfield sheriff’s office did not report the cause of his death, pending an examination by the local medical examiner.