Chesterfield man charged in connection with June homicide along Ashe Boulevard in Richmond
A Chesterfield County man has been charged in connection with a June homicide in Richmond.

Marquise McCormick has been incarcerated in Chesterfield on unrelated charges, according to the Richmond police, who announced Wednesday that he also had been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a fatal shooting.

On June 2 at 1:43 a.m., Richmond officers were called to the Rodeway Inn in the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard after a report of a person shot. They found Jermaine Stroman lying in a third-floor hallway. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

