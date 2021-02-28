Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico police captain

A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday is in police custody on two felony hit-and-run charges.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield County, was charged with hit and run involving an occupied vehicle and hit and run involving a pedestrian.

He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, said Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesperson for the division.

Regensburg, who was taken into custody Sunday in King William County, remains at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

On Saturday just after 11 a.m., Henrico police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Winfred Road. The victim was later identified as Capt. Don Lambert, a 33-year-veteran with the police division. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Air and ground searches continued through the night in Richmond, Henrico and the counties of Hanover, New Kent and Louisa.