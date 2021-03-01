Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed Henrico police captain faces additional charges

A Chesterfield County man, who has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday, is facing additional charges in King William County, where authorities said he fled police on Sunday.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, was charged with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in connection with Saturday's incident in Henrico.

The pedestrian who was hit and killed was later identified as Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr., a 33-year veteran with the police division. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lambert directed the special operations group at the department, and is remembered as a leader among department officials.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Regensburg was taken into custody in King William County after a brief chase along the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.

Henrico police had tipped off the King William Sheriff’s Office about "a possible location of Regensburg," according to a press release from Sheriff J.S. "Jeff" Walton. Deputies, along with Henrico officers, saw Regensburg leave a home on Oxford Lane and head east on the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.

