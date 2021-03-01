Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed Henrico police captain faces additional charges

A Chesterfield County man, who has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday, is facing additional charges in King William County, where authorities said he fled police on Sunday.
Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, was charged with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in connection with Saturday's incident in Henrico.
The pedestrian who was hit and killed was later identified as Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr., a 33-year veteran with the police division. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lambert directed the special operations group at the department, and is remembered as a leader among department officials.
Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Regensburg was taken into custody in King William County after a brief chase along the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.
Henrico police had tipped off the King William Sheriff’s Office about "a possible location of Regensburg," according to a press release from Sheriff J.S. "Jeff" Walton. Deputies, along with Henrico officers, saw Regensburg leave a home on Oxford Lane and head east on the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.
Deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle Regensburg was driving, when he sped off eastbound, authorities said.
They eventually stopped the vehicle just before the town of Aylett, less than five miles northeast of where the deputies first spotted Regensburg.
Regensburg was taken into custody and turned over to Henrico authorities, who charged him in connection to the hit-and-runs.
In King William, Regenburg faces charges for felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving with suspended or revoked license.
The vehicle Regensburg was driving at the time of his arrest belonged to a family member who did not give him permission to use it, according to King William authorities.
Regensburg was arraigned in Henrico General District Court on Monday morning. The case was continued until Thursday, when a special prosecutor from Williamsburg and James City County will take over the case.
Matt Mikula was appointed to represent Regensburg, and declined to comment on the case Monday.
