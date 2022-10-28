 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield man charged in shooting of Richmond resident

A Chesterfield man has been charged in the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of a Richmond resident.

Charles Vick IV, 28, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. 

Charles Vick

Richmond police in a statement said officers responded to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane at about 11:09 p.m. and found Davon Twitty, 31, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He died at a local hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

