Chesterfield man charged in shooting of Richmond resident

A Chesterfield man has been charged in the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of a Richmond resident.

Charles Vick IV, 28, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Richmond police in a statement said officers responded to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane at about 11:09 p.m. and found Davon Twitty, 31, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He died at a local hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.