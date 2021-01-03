Chesterfield man charged in shooting sparked by dispute over parking spot, police say

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with malicious wounding and other offenses in a weekend shooting in Chester that police said stemmed from a fight over a parking spot.
Chesterfield police detectives arrested Rakim Jackson, who lives in the 3800 block of Creek Way, in connection to a Saturday afternoon shooting in a multifamily housing complex in the 12000 block of Perdue Springs Loop. The victim, who wasn't identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In addition to malicious wounding, Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied building and felonious use of a firearm.
Police responded at 3:12 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said their initial investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of a fight between a group of individuals over a parking spot. The shooter fled the scene, police said.
Jackson is being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips also can be submitted through the P3 app.
