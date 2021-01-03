Chesterfield man charged in shooting sparked by dispute over parking spot, police say

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with malicious wounding and other offenses in a weekend shooting in Chester that police said stemmed from a fight over a parking spot.

Chesterfield police detectives arrested Rakim Jackson, who lives in the 3800 block of Creek Way, in connection to a Saturday afternoon shooting in a multifamily housing complex in the 12000 block of Perdue Springs Loop. The victim, who wasn't identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to malicious wounding, Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied building and felonious use of a firearm.

Police responded at 3:12 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of a fight between a group of individuals over a parking spot. The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Jackson is being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.