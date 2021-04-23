Chesterfield man charged with fatally shooting man he didn't know during street dispute

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a man he didn't know during a dispute in the suspect's neighborhood, county police said.

Detectives arrested Andre D. Hawthorne Jr., 29, of the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court, and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm in the Thursday afternoon shooting of Ronald M. Wright II, 33, who died several hours later at a local hospital. With Wright's death, additional charges are pending, police said.

Hawthorne is accused of shooting Wright about 4:30 p.m. during a street dispute in Hawthorne's neighborhood, said Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown. Wright, who lived in the 5200 block of Bridgeside Drive in Chesterfield, was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle he was driving, Brown added.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute but police declined to elaborate because the investigation is ongoing. Hawthorne and Wright did not know one another, Brown said.

Wright frequently visited the neighborhood where he was shot because he knew people in the area, Brown said.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at (80) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.