Chesterfield man charged with growing 50-plus pot plants will pay a fine, serve 10 days in jail; case illustrates inconsistencies, confusion in new cannabis law

Although the case has been settled with Miller avoiding felony convictions, Viscidi said he would expect to see similar cases arise across Virginia "where there is a great deal of confusion over separating personal use in the privacy of one's home, versus the amount of marijuana the law proscribes as 'intent to distribute' and rises to a felony level."

In preparing for the case and studying the intricacies of the new law, Viscidi, a former Chesterfield prosecutor, said part of the confusion stems from how much marijuana a person can produce in conjunction with the legally allowed number of plants they are allowed to grow. And the matter is further complicated by the free marijuana seeds that some supply shops have given away to people who want to grow and harvest their own pot.

"It just doesn’t add up," the attorney said. "It’s as if they are setting people up to be felons."

Miller's defense "was that there is substantial confusion as to the new laws on marijuana," Viscidi added.

A single marijuana plant can produce 17.5 ounces of marijuana bud, and Virginians now are allowed to possess up to four plants. That means that individuals are allowed to possess more than four pounds of marijuana bud alone, not including the weight of the plant itself, Viscidi said.