Chesterfield man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal weekend crash

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol in a Sunday crash that killed a 20-year-old Chester man.
Francisco J. Beltran Perez, 20, the 6300 block of Amasis Court, also has been charged with unlawful possession of alcohol, disregarding a traffic light and driving without a Virginia operator's license, police said.
Beltran Perez is accused of killing Justus M. Taylor, 20, of the 9000 block of Chester Forest Court, who died at the scene of the wreck.
Police said Beltran Perez was driving west in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in a 2008 Honda Civic when he ran a red light about 2 a.m. and collided with a 2010 Toyota Scion TC - driven by Taylor - that was southbound on Hopkins Road.
Beltran Perez was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He currently is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Police said their investigation is continuing and urged anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.