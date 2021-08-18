Chesterfield man charged with possessing too many pot plants in violation of Virginia's new law

The new law allows adults to legally possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. And anyone found to be in possession of more than 1 ounce but less than a pound is subject to a civil penalty of not more than $25. But anyone possessing more than one pound still can be charged with a felony.

In late June, as the state's new marijuana law was about to go into effect, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz posted a message on Facebook that warned Virginians about the statute's nuances, along with a short video that outlined the provisions.

"Virginia, we have a problem," Katz wrote at the time. "A lot of folks believe that as of July 1, 2021, the possession and use of marijuana is legal within the Commonwealth. In reality, it’s not that simple."

"We feel an obligation to those we serve to provide a little context into some of the more granular nuances of this widely misunderstood legislation … but even this brief animated summary doesn’t replace an in-depth review of the law as passed," the chief said. "The devil is in the details, as they say … and like all laws passed by our legislature, it is our charge to encourage compliance and enforce violations."

Miller was arraigned Monday on the charges. His preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 5 in Chesterfield General District Court.