Chesterfield man charged with robbing two Wells Fargo banks in just over an hour

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with robbing two Wells Fargo Bank branches about seven miles apart in just over an hour on Tuesday.

Sekou Alkebu-Lan, 26, of the 7500 block of Belfield Road, faces three counts of robbery in connection with the 11:04 a.m. holdup of the Wells Fargo branch at 6441 Chesterfield Meadows Drive, and the 12:07 p.m. robbery of the Wells Fargo bank at 5630 Hopkins Road. Roughly seven miles separates the two banks in Chesterfield.

In the first holdup, police said a man entered, approached a teller and displayed a note demanding money. The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed.

The second robbery occurred in similar fashion, police said. No one was hurt during either holdup.

After an investigation, officers located the suspect later on Tuesday in the 7500 block of Belfield Road — the block where he lives — and took him into custody.

Alkebu-Lan was arraigned Wednesday morning in Chesterfield General District Court. A hearing to appoint him an attorney has been set for Dec. 29. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield Jail.