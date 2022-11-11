Chesterfield man charged with robbing Wells Fargo Bank on Midlothian Turnpike

Police have arrested a Chesterfield County man in connection with Wednesday’s holdup of the Wells Fargo Bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

John Allison, 68, was charged with robbery and use of firearm in the commission of a felony, Chesterfield police said Friday.

Police said a man entered the branch about 2:46 p.m. and announced he had a firearm but did not display one before demanding money from a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank and drove off in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no license plates.

No one was injured.

The robber was described as a heavy-set, older while male about 6 feet tall with a brown/gray beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt with a dark colored jacket, a cowboy-style hat and a black face mask.

Police released surveillance images of the man to news outlets Wednesday afternoon.

After further investigation, Allison was identified as a suspect and was located and arrested without incident with assistance from the FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force.

Allison is being at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.