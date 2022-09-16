Chesterfield man charged with setting fire that destroyed ex-girlfriend's home

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed his former girlfriend's home while she and her family were away on vacation in early June.

Following a four-month investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office and county police, investigators on Thursday arrested Christopher Dylan Peters, 20, on charges of burglary with intent to commit arson and arson of an occupied dwelling.

Peters is accused of setting a fire during the early morning hours of June 4 that destroyed his ex-girlfriend's family's home in the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Lane. The family had left on vacation the day before, said Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey.

Peters was known the family and had a dispute with a daughter, who was his former girlfriend, Harvey said. The nature of the dispute was not disclosed.

Fire crews responded about 4:45 a.m. and upon arrival they encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions in the two-story home. It took firefighters more than a hour to bring the blaze under control. No was was injured.

The house sustained significant damage and was declared uninhabitable. The dwelling has since been demolished, Harvey said.

Peters is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a hearing in Chesterfield General District Court.