Chesterfield man faces murder charge in death of sister

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with second-degree murder in a domestic-related stabbing assault that killed his adult sister Wednesday at a home they shared.

Christopher Hobson, 40, was also charged with stabbing in the commission of a felony in the slaying of Bonnie Hobson, 39. They both lived at a residence in the Edge Hill Condominiums in the 10200 block of Iron Mill Road.

According to police, Christopher Hobson stabbed his sister during a domestic dispute inside the condo about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday. Bonnie Hobson’s two children, 4 and 8, also lived at the residence and sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

Chesterfield police Lt. Justin Aronson said investigators are still trying to determine what caused the children’s injuries. Police are consulting with the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on whether additional charges should be placed against Christopher Hobson related to the children.

Police said their investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

