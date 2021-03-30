Chesterfield man found both guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in killing parents committed to state hospital

While experiencing bizarre delusions, Raff attacked his 86-year-old father, Jan C. Ralph, and severed his head with an ax. He then handcuffed and shocked with a Taser his 79-year-old mother, Victoria S. Ralph, before stuffing her alive in a "work box" in the garage, according to prosecutors. Victoria Ralph, also known as Vicki, died of blunt force trauma to her head.

Two clinical psychologists - one each for the prosecution and defense - earlier determined that Raff was insane at the time of both killings.

Last year, the prosecution and defense tried pitching a similar agreement to two different Chesterfield circuit court judges, and both rejected it. Judge David E. Johnson questioned in August how Raff could be guilty of one killing but not guilty of the other. "Are you not insane for both?" he said.

And if Raff wasn't insane when he killed his mother, "why is he not paying any penalty" for that, Johnson asked. The plea deal at that time called for Raff to be sentenced to 40 years with all 40 suspended.

In a slightly revised plea deal that Hauler accepted in January, Raff was sentenced to 40 years with 38 years suspended for the murder of his mother. But he was given credit for time served while incarcerated over the past two years while awaiting trial.