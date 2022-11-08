Chesterfield man gets 10 years for fatally shooting SUV driver

A Chesterfield County man was sentenced to a decade in prison Monday for fatally shooting the driver of an sport-utility vehicle who stopped outside the defendant's home. The victim had drugs for sale but authorities could not corroborate the defendant's claim that the unarmed driver became "aggressive" and threatened to "shoot up" his house.

Following a sentencing hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court, Judge David E. Johnson sentenced Andre D. Hawthorne Jr., 30, to 10 years on his earlier guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the April 22, 2021, killing of Roland Maurice Wright II, 33.

The punishment was the maximum allowed under the law and an upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Hawthorne was calculated at a range of two years and one month at the low end, and five years and 8 months at the high end.

Hawthorne originally was charged with second-degree murder. But prosecutors offered him a plea to the reduced count, which they believed best fit the facts of the case after after reviewing all the evidence and anticipating a self-defense argument his defense attorney.

According to summary evidence presented by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Catherine Gray, who prosecuted the case with colleague Shawn Gobble, police responded to the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court — Hawthorne's neighborhood — for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Wright in the driver's seat of a black SUV bleeding profusely from a gunshot to the left side of his neck. He was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m.

Officers on scene noticed bullet holes in the passenger compartment support pillar of the SUV, which was stopped at the curb at 3511 Silver Oak Court. Forensics investigators recovered several small bags of a white powdery substance on the ground next to the SUV and from one of Wright's hands. The state lab later determined the substances to be cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators also recovered seven spent cartridge casings in front of 3530 Silver Oak Court.

During the investigation, officers located Hawthorne inside his home at 3530 Silver Oak Court and asked what he knew about the shooting.

Hawthorne told police that a man he did not know pulled up in front of his home in a black SUV while he and a friend were standing near the street. According to Hawthorne, the driver then asked them "what kind of drugs they were into."

In his statement to police, Hawthorne said he told the driver he wanted him to leave and didn't want to be involved with whatever he was alluding to. At that point, Hawthorne said the driver became aggressive and turned his vehicle around in a nearby cul-de-sac before stopping again in the street in front of Hawthorne's house.

Hawthorne said the driver then threatened to "shoot up" his house and told Hawthorne he knew where he lived. It was then that Hawthorne said the driver began reaching for something.

"So I shot him, I'm not going to lie," Hawthorne told police.

When officers asked Hawthorne why he didn't call police after shooting someone, he replied he didn't call because he knew someone else would. After officers again asked Hawthorne why he didn't feel the need to call the police - noting that shooting someone is a serious matter - Hawthorne said he wasn't sure why.

Officers then asked where the gun was located, and Hawthorne replied it was inside his house. He allowed officers to enter to recover a .45-caliber Glock pistol from a small end table in the living room, just inside the front door. Hawthorne then invoked his Miranda rights and made no further statements to police.

Officers also spoke with neighborhood witnesses and homeowners, and collected home security camera footage. Video from four nearby homes captured some of the shooting incident.

When played chronologically, the videos show Wright's black SUV stop in front of Hawthorne's house with Hawthorne and the Hawthorne's friend outside. The men appear to be having a brief conversation.

The footage then shows Wright driving forward, turning around in the cul-de-sac and stopping again in front of Hawthorne. Audio from the cameras capture the sound of seven gunshots as Wright's vehicle drives away, followed by Hawthorne walking out of the camera frame after the vehicle.

Moments later, an eighth shot can be heard off-camera, and Wright's SUV continued down the street for a short distance before coming to a stop in front of 3511 Silver Oak Court, as two children played outside. No firearm was found in his car.

Prosecutors Gray and Gobble said the only portion of Hawthorne's statement to police that was supported by the facts was that Wright had drugs with him. "Any statements regarding the victim's statements were not corroborated by the evidence," the prosecutors said in an email.

There was no evidence that Hawthorne and Gray knew each other or were acquaintances, the prosecutors said. Before the shooting, Wright was in the area visiting an acquaintance, Gobble said.