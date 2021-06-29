Chesterfield man gets 30 years in murder of his best friend, who was stabbed 10 times

Wilkins claimed the three males all had knives and "went to swing," and he blocked their attack with his right hand. After fighting with the attackers, Wilkins said Golightly was bleeding and ran to the neighbor's porch, where Wilkins said he called 911. Wilkins said he didn't stay at the scene because he was wanted for a criminal charge.

The investigators noted that Wilkins could never explain why three people would attack him and Golightly, and why he lacked any serious injuries.

Detectives then interviewed the woman whom Wilkins said he and Golightly were with that night. She told police she saw Wilkins with a pocket knife early in the evening after it slipped out of his pocket.

At one point after the three of them returned from the ABC store, she said Wilkins and Golightly began to argue with one another on several occasions. At one point, after the two men went into the kitchen, the woman said she heard the two men fighting before both went out the back door.

When they returned a couple of minutes later, the woman said Golightly was bleeding significantly through his shirt. He sat down in a chair but then got up and left through the front door. Wilkins followed Golightly outside, and after noticing he was no longer moving, Wilkins called 911, the woman told police.