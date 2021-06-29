Chesterfield man gets 30 years in murder of his best friend, who was stabbed 10 times

Renee Golightly cast her eyes on the man who fatally stabbed her only son, recounting how the tragedy has forever changed her life. It was a killing that no one has been able to explain, more than 16 months later.
"One of the hardest parts of dealing with Jamar's death is picturing the last moments of his life," Golightly said Tuesday to a judge and her son's killer, Carl A. Wilkins, who sat about 20 feet away in Chesterfield County Circuit Court. "I know you were the last face he saw. And I know, in my spirit, that he called out and asked you why."
"Jamar trusted you," Golightly continued as she fixed her gaze on Wilkins. "[But] you had the nerve to stab him multiple times and the fatal one in his chest — like he was an animal. He was not an animal, he was a human being. And he was my only child and you took that away from me. And why? How could you? And for what? This was pure evil."
On Feb. 10 after a two-day trial, a Chesterfield jury found Wilkins, 32, guilty of second-degree murder in the Feb. 10, 2020, killing of his best friend, Jamar R. Golightly, 33, in a sudden stabbing attack that has confounded explanation. Jurors recommended Wilkins be sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
On Tuesday, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Frederick G. Rockwell III imposed the jury's sentence, declining to consider unsubstantiated testimony from Wilkins' grandmother that her grandson suffered periodic bouts of mental illness throughout his life and had been treated, sometimes involuntarily, for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
The defendant's mental health was not part of his defense at trial and Tuesday's testimony came as a surprise to prosecutors Ken Chitty and Sarah Wright, who noted the medical reports submitted by the defense was missing pages and incomplete.
After making a case that her grandson suffered from a mental disability — and largely was noncompliant in taking his prescription medication — Corelle Evans Wilkins suggested someone other than the grandson she helped to raise was responsible for Golightly's slaying.
"Somebody else stabbed Jamar and he's still out there," Wilkins said loudly, overcome by emotion. "It's the devil. It's the devil that did it."
According to evidence presented at trial, Chesterfield police responded about 11:30 p.m. to 7241 Cherry Hill Park Avenue in the Winchester Green Apartments off Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported stabbing. The caller told an emergency communications officer that "someone stabbed my friend....and ran off."
Upon arrival, officers found a man — later identified as Golightly — lying on the front porch of the address with his t-shirt soaked in blood. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead minutes later.
Officers located a trail of blood leading from Golightly's body to the porch of a residence at 7237 Cherry Hill Park Avenue, where a large amount of blood was found on a chair. The blood trail then led down the steps and along a sidewalk up to the porch of another home at 7233 Cherry Hill Park Avenue.
The blood on all three porches and railings appeared to show that Golightly had tried to knock on several doors to summon help.
Police found the back door unlocked to 7233 Cherry Hill Park Avenue and, once inside, they discovered blood on the kitchen floor and a blood smear on a wall. After a search warrant was obtained, police found documents belonging to Wilkins, and investigators later learned that Wilkins' cellphone had been used to call 911 about his friend's stabbing.
A neighbor interviewed by police the following day said she heard what sounded like "neighbors fighting" in the apartment next to hers, which included banging noises. She also heard someone say, "Bruh, come on bruh" several times before hearing a knock on her front door. She didn't answer because she didn't want to get involved in the neighbor's fights.
Also the next day, investigators interviewed Wilkins and noticed he had small cuts on the inside of his right index finger, palm and thumb. Detectives did not observe any other injuries.
Wilkins told detectives that he had been staying at 7233 Cherry Hill Park Avenue for a couple of weeks, and on the night of the killing, he was was with Golightly and a girl at that address. After the three went to a liquor store, Wilkins said he was outside talking with Golightly when they were approached by three males dressed in black.
Wilkins claimed the three males all had knives and "went to swing," and he blocked their attack with his right hand. After fighting with the attackers, Wilkins said Golightly was bleeding and ran to the neighbor's porch, where Wilkins said he called 911. Wilkins said he didn't stay at the scene because he was wanted for a criminal charge.
The investigators noted that Wilkins could never explain why three people would attack him and Golightly, and why he lacked any serious injuries.
Detectives then interviewed the woman whom Wilkins said he and Golightly were with that night. She told police she saw Wilkins with a pocket knife early in the evening after it slipped out of his pocket.
At one point after the three of them returned from the ABC store, she said Wilkins and Golightly began to argue with one another on several occasions. At one point, after the two men went into the kitchen, the woman said she heard the two men fighting before both went out the back door.
When they returned a couple of minutes later, the woman said Golightly was bleeding significantly through his shirt. He sat down in a chair but then got up and left through the front door. Wilkins followed Golightly outside, and after noticing he was no longer moving, Wilkins called 911, the woman told police.
The next day, the woman said Wilkins had her drive to a park in a rural area that may have been in Petersburg. Once there, Wilkins put a bag containing his bloody clothes in a barrel and set it on fire with a match, the woman said.
The state medical examiner's office determined that Golightly suffered 10 "sharp force injuries" to his head, torso and arms. The stab wound he received to his left chest, which punctured an internal organ, was fatal.
"It's a perplexing case and we may never know what exactly happened," defense attorney Charles Phelps told the court.
