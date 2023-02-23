Pilar Servellon experienced every shopper’s nightmare: she was shot and wounded after confronting a man who had stolen two bags from her car parked at a Chesterfield County strip mall.

Servellon was hit in the lower left side of her back, just above her hip. She survived, largely because she turned the instant the gunman opened fire — and so the bullet did not directly strike her in the back.

“[The shooter] could have killed Pilar,” Assistant Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobbi Graves told a judge in Chesterfield Circuit Court.

On Wednesday, her attacker was hit with a five-year prison sentence.

It was Servellon’s initiative and determination that enabled her to track down and identify the thief on Sept. 6, 2022.

That morning she drove to work at Amanecer Latino Market in the Robious Hall shopping center at 10012 Robious Road. She left two gym bags inside her car; inside were headphones, workout clothes and nutritional supplements.

When she returned, she noticed the bags were gone. She immediately went to the stores in the strip mall and watched video surveillance footage, Graves told the court in a summary of facts.

The video showed the suspect — later identified as Kelvin Ruiz, then 20 — walking behind the stores and toward the front of the strip mall with her bags.

Servellon, 22, then walked to the front of the mall and found Ruiz. She confronted him, demanding he return her property. A short struggle ensued before Servellon turned away, telling Ruiz that she was phoning the police.

Moments later, Ruiz pulled a 9-mm pistol and shot Servellon.

As Ruiz fled the scene, another woman, waiting for her children to get off a school bus, spotted Ruiz running. As she pulled out her phone and started recording him, she screamed, “What did you do? What did you do?”

At that point Ruiz confronted the witness, pulled his gun from his waist band, slamming his fist on the hood of his car and brandishing his pistol at her.

Although the encounter lasted less than a minute, the woman succeeded in recording Ruiz’s entire face; the video also showed him running from the mall while making a call on his cell phone, and a gun tucked in his waistband.

Less than a week later, Ruiz was apprehended with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“It would have been extremely difficult for the offices to find out who committed this crime” without the help of the woman who recorded Ruiz, the prosecutor said.

Ruiz pleaded no contest to charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a gun. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors withdrew five accompanying charges.

When given the opportunity to speak, Ruiz said the shooting was an accident and he did not intend to harm Servellon.

“How do you accidentally pull out a firearm, point it at someone and shoot?” Chesterfield Circuit Judge M. Duncan Minton replied.

Ruiz’s attorney, Stephen Armstrong, explained that his client was clumsily handling the firearm and fired it during his confrontation with the victim. He was trying to intimidate or scare the victim, not shoot her, and startled himself when the gun fired, Armstrong said.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Minton sentenced Ruiz to 19 years in prison with 14 years suspended, leaving him with five years to serve. In accepting the plea deal, the judge noted the victims had consented to the terms of agreement, which would result in Ruiz’s first criminal conviction.

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing to rob someone of their sense of security — someone who didn’t do anything at all to you, never harmed you,” Minton told Ruiz. “First you decided it was okay to take their property. Then you decided it was okay to pull a gun on them.”

“All those were decisions you made to someone who had never done anything to hurt you,” the judge added. “You’re going to have some time to think about it. And I hope that what you decide, while you’re thinking about it, is that you’re a better person.”

