Chesterfield man gets jail term for crash that sent school bus into watery ravine

A Chesterfield County man was sentenced to 10 days in jail Friday after being found guilty of reckless driving in an April 21 crash that sent a school bus into a watery ravine with five special needs students aboard. The waist-deep water reached the mouths of two of the students, but passersby came to the rescue.

Within about 30 seconds after the bus landed on its right side, “all these people were coming around the bus. They were evacuating us, and all I got to say is, they’re heroes. If it hadn’t been for them,” the crash could have had tragic results, Robin Clark, the bus driver, testified in Chesterfield Circuit Court.

Clark and her bus aide were essentially trapped after the vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plunged down a steep embankment in the 7800 block of Hull Street Road, about 100 yards west of Pocoshock Boulevard.

“I couldn’t get loose from my seat belt,” Clark testified. “If anything happened to those kids, there was nothing we could actually do. Three of them were harnessed in, and two of them weren’t.”

All five of the students, ages 12 to 17, are autistic and nonverbal, Clark noted.

Clark testified she had little warning before the crash. After she drove through the traffic light at Pocoshock, “I heard some noise and I was like, ‘What in the world is that?’ And I just happened to look out my driver’s window and the truck was right beside me. I had nowhere to go.”

“It was a split second,” she added. “I told my [bus] aide we were going to crash; there’s nothing I could do.”

Larry G. Talley Jr.’s attorney, Steven Novey, objected to Clark as a witness, arguing that what happened after the crash was irrelevant to his client’s charge.

“Once the bus flips over, it’s emotional stuff, [although] it is accurate what happened,” Novey told the judge. “But I don’t think it helps the court decide what caused this accident. I would object to any part [of her testimony] after the accident and the bus comes to rest.”

After a 2½-hour trial that included the testimony of numerous witnesses, Circuit Judge M. Duncan Minton Jr. convicted Talley, 55, of reckless driving and sentenced him to 12 months in jail with 11 months and 20 days suspended. The judge also suspended Talley’s driver’s license for six months.

Talley appealed his earlier conviction on the same charge in July in Chesterfield General District Court, where a judge sentenced him to serve 30 days in jail.

In finding him guilty Friday, the judge rejected Talley’s claim that his 1997 Ford F-150 pickup spiraled out of control after he was bumped from behind by a nearly identical truck of the same color, only a darker shade of blue. A new witness came forward in the past week and testified that she saw a dark blue pickup truck hit Talley’s light blue pickup from behind, and then drive away after briefly stopping.

The witness said she stopped only briefly after the bus crashed and didn’t notify police what she observed. She told her story to a waitress at a local restaurant who knew Talley, and the waitress apparently contacted Talley’s attorney.

Her testimony conflicted with that of four prosecution witnesses, including an off-duty Chesterfield police officer, who did not see another vehicle strike Talley’s vehicle from behind. Novey argued that none of those witnesses actually saw what caused Talley to lose control.

The key witness may have been Elliott Keener Jr., who testified that he saw Talley’s truck in his rear-view mirror come up from behind and pass him before he veered into the center grassy center median, over-correct his steering and then shoot “straight across” the road to the right and strike the bus in the far right lane. Keener said he was traveling at the posted speed limit of 45 mph and Talley “was going a lot more than what I was doing.”

When asked by Chesterfield prosecutor Reneen Hewlett whether he saw what caused Talley to lose control, and whether another vehicle was involved, Keener replied no. “Nothing else was in front of me,” he testified.

Cpl. Jason Kelly, the lead investigator of the crash, testified that he walked the entire scene including a stretch of the median and roadway east of where the bus plunged into the ravine.

He found markings in the grass and dirt where Talley’s vehicle veered into the center median before sharply turning back onto Hull Street Road and rotated sideways before crashing into the bus.

From a photo of the wrecked truck displayed in court, Kelly noted the crumpled spiral impression on the passenger side of Talley’s pickup caused by his vehicle colliding with one of the bus wheels. Kelly said Talley told him he had been struck by another vehicle, and Talley pointed to slight indentations on his rear bumper, but police never regarded that as a credible explanation for what caused Talley to lose control.

“The evidence is clear that Mr. Talley lost control of his vehicle and struck the bus,” Novey said. “And everybody essentially saw it once the vehicle was out of control. But the question is, what caused it to go out of control?”