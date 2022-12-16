Chesterfield man gets year in prison for straw purchasing guns for profit

A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Friday to 12 months in federal prison for making deals with at least four co-conspirators to straw purchase firearms on their behalf in exchange for money.

At least two of the guns went to people who were not of legal age to buy a handgun, and Richmond police later recovered one of the weapons during a homicide investigation.

As part of the scheme, Tre’Shawn N. Brooks, 23, falsified federal firearms transaction records to reflect that he was the true purchaser of the guns. However, Brooks had arranged for the firearms he purchased largely from Richmond-area firearms dealers to go to at least four people.

Such a transaction is known as a straw purchase, a criminal act in which a firearm is bought by one person on behalf of another who is legally unable to make the purchase themselves.

Of the 13 total firearms Brooks purchased — some of which he kept for himself and some he sold to others — three guns still remain unaccounted for, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen Anthony and Avi Panth said in outlining the government’s position on punishment.

Following a sentencing hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced Brooks to 12 months behind bars on his earlier guilty plea to conspiring to make false statements in acquiring firearms. The punishment was recommended by federal prosecutors and fell within discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Brooks was calculated at a range of 12 to 18 months.

Prosecutors noted that when Brooks, who had no prior criminal record, was first confronted by special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he admitted straw purchasing firearms and “proactively contacted certain co-conspirators to ask for the return of the firearms he had purchased for them.”

He turned over nine firearms and voluntarily consented to forfeiting those weapons.

According to the government’s statement of facts, a 9 mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol that Brooks purchased on April 9, 2021, from Town Police Supply in Chesterfield was recovered about a month later by Richmond police from a person described as “co-conspirator 3” during the execution of a search warrant in a homicide investigation. However, there was no indication that the firearm was actually used in a killing.

Brooks later admitted he had sold the pistol to the person who asked him to buy it.

Brooks purchased at least four guns — and in one case ammunition, too — for three co-conspirators from January through June of 2021. One of the buyers was a minor and another was under the legal age of 21 to purchase a handgun, according to the government.

In one case, a person described in court documents as “co-conspirator 1” asked Brooks on Jan. 20, 2021, if he’d purchase a gun for him after work. Brooks agreed but during an exchange of text messages, Brooks said he was not going to purchase a gun “in my name for nobody for free.” But Brooks said he wouldn’t make the co-conspirator “pay full price either,” prosecutors said.

The next day, the co-conspirator texted Brooks, “Ik [I know] exactly what I want ... They got my John Wick gun in my favorite color.”

Brooks then purchased a Walther 9 mm semiautomatic pistol on Jan. 21, 2021, from Southern Police Equipment in Chesterfield and provided the gun to co-conspirator 1, the government said.

Thereafter, Brooks purchased on June 27, 2021, a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62x39 caliber pistol from a licensed dealer at a gun show, which was later provided to co-conspirator 1.

On July 21, 2021, law enforcement recovered the two guns Brooks purchased for co-conspirator 1, and Brooks admitted purchasing both for that person because he was not yet 21.

In another case, Brooks agreed to purchase a gun for “co-conspirator 2,” who was a “minor-aged individual” not eligible to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, according to the government’s statement of facts.

On June 27, 2021, “co-conspirator 2” sent Brooks a text message with the make and model of three guns in which he was interested.

Within an hour, Brooks sent the person a text message that he had procured a Taurus 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from iShootFirearms, an online federally licensed dealer. Brooks also purchased ammunition for the gun at the co-conspirator’s request, authorities said. Authorities later recovered the weapon in an enforcement operation.

Brooks’ attorney, W. Barry Montgomery, urged the court to grant a downward variance in punishment by sentencing Brooks — who lives with his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child — to 12 months of probation rather than incarceration. As justification, the attorney noted short duration of Brooks’ offense, his lack of a criminal record and full cooperation with law enforcement when confronted.