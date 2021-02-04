Chesterfield man guilty of accidentally killing his brother during gun disarming demonstration

A Chesterfield County man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in an incident in which he accidentally killed his brother as the two men were re-enacting how to disarm someone armed with a gun.

Jamieson P. Miller, 23, was sentenced in Chesterfield Circuit Court to 10 years in prison with all but 10 days suspended in the June 29 shooting death of Roy K. Long, 34, inside the home where both lived in the 17300 block of Genito Road. Miller and Long were not brothers by blood but were raised together for many years and the families were very close, said Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Reneen Hewlett.

According to the prosecutor's summary of evidence, Miller called police to his home about 1 a.m. to report that he had shot his brother. Miller met officers outside when they arrived and advised that he had shot his brother, who was still inside the home.

Police found Long with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Long was alive and conscious and told officers that he had been shot by his brother, but insisted it was an accident.

Long was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.