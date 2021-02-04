Chesterfield man guilty of accidentally killing his brother during gun disarming demonstration

A Chesterfield County man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in an incident in which he accidentally killed his brother as the two men were re-enacting how to disarm someone armed with a gun.
Jamieson P. Miller, 23, was sentenced in Chesterfield Circuit Court to 10 years in prison with all but 10 days suspended in the June 29 shooting death of Roy K. Long, 34, inside the home where both lived in the 17300 block of Genito Road. Miller and Long were not brothers by blood but were raised together for many years and the families were very close, said Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Reneen Hewlett.
According to the prosecutor's summary of evidence, Miller called police to his home about 1 a.m. to report that he had shot his brother. Miller met officers outside when they arrived and advised that he had shot his brother, who was still inside the home.
Police found Long with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Long was alive and conscious and told officers that he had been shot by his brother, but insisted it was an accident.
Long was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
During further questioning by police, Miller told a detective that he and his brother were drinking and discussing how to disarm a person, because Long had had a problem with a neighbor who owns a firearm.
Miller then pulled from his waistband his loaded, 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Long then demonstrated how he would disarm the neighbor by grabbing Miller's firearm and twisting it, which caused Miller's finger to get caught in the trigger. The gun discharged, striking Long in the abdomen.
Miller initially was charged with reckless handing of a firearm causing permanent injury. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office later chose to indict Miller on a second charge of involuntary manslaughter, Hewlett said.
A plea agreement called for Miller to plead guilty to the manslaughter count in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing the charge of reckless handing of a firearm.
The plea agreement also stipulated that the prosecution would not seek active jail time and Miller would be sentenced by a judge after hearing testimony and receiving discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for Miller.
"This was done based upon the wishes of the family of the victim essentially being the family of the defendant," Hewlett said.
The sentencing guidelines ranged from probation with no incarceration to six months in jail.
Long was one of four people to be inadvertently killed by a mishandled firearm last year in Chesterfield.
On Dec. 6, Richard F. Tucker, 21, was shot and killed by a friend with whom he was staying at a home in the 21000 block of Orange Hill Avenue. William R. Johnson Jr., 58, was mishandling a handgun and unaware it was loaded when a round discharged and struck Tucker, police said. Johnson was charged with recklessly handling a firearm.
A month earlier, on Nov. 3, 12-year-old Jamarrieon Jones was mistakenly shot and killed by his older brother at the family home in the 3700 block of Totty Street in Ettrick. The victim’s brother, Rayshawn Elmore, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Also last year, a 57-year-old Kenneth Dickerson accidentally fatally shot himself July 29 when a 9mm pistol he was spinning on his finger discharged as he was standing outside his home in the 8300 block of Hull Street Road, police said.
